Pitcairn Co. Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,699 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.67. The stock had a trading volume of 992,426 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.