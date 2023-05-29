PotCoin Price Reaches $0.0039 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 43.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. PotCoin has a market cap of $451,970.38 and approximately $327.40 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.26 or 0.00329673 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00012833 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00018478 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000756 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000578 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003597 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,317,999 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

