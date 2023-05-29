Power Integrations, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:POWI)

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, May 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Power Integrations has increased its dividend by an average of 27.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Power Integrations has a dividend payout ratio of 26.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Power Integrations to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $89.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.16 and its 200-day moving average is $79.95. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $59.16 and a 1 year high of $91.98.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on POWI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $82,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,902,669.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $787,644.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,957,128.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $82,410.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,902,669.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,507 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at $508,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.3% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 154,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,363,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,057,000 after acquiring an additional 91,770 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter worth $252,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 508,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

