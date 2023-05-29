Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) is Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s 6th Largest Position

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. decreased its position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,387 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,110 shares during the period. Preferred Bank makes up approximately 3.8% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned 1.90% of Preferred Bank worth $21,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 887.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 55.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 5,533.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Preferred Bank by 59.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Preferred Bank by 31.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PFBC shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Preferred Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Preferred Bank from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Preferred Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $48.00 on Monday. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $77.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.94%.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

