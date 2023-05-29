Presidio Property Trust, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:SQFTP)

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.
Presidio Property Trust Price Performance
Shares of Presidio Property Trust stock opened at $15.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.56. Presidio Property Trust has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $24.42.
Presidio Property Trust Company Profile
