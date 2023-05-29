Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Update

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the April 30th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,973,000 after buying an additional 99,883 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $646,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:USMC traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,703. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.19. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $32.66 and a twelve month high of $41.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

