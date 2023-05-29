Prom Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $79.92 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Prom token can now be purchased for $4.38 or 0.00015485 BTC on major exchanges. Prom has a market capitalization of $79.92 million and $2.38 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Prom has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006809 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00025406 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00019459 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00017203 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001120 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,272.63 or 0.99976085 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Prom

PROM is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.33799551 USD and is up 2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,219,378.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

