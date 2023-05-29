ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,220,000 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the April 30th total of 28,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,816,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,629.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,579,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,842,000 after buying an additional 1,487,956 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 3,641.8% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 730,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,446,000 after purchasing an additional 710,923 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 14.7% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 670,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,696,000 after purchasing an additional 86,180 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $14,236,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,100.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 310,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,025,000 after purchasing an additional 284,397 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.91. 164,323,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,306,859. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.38. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $69.55.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

