Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stake Raised by CNB Bank

CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,654,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,715,345,000 after buying an additional 168,175 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after buying an additional 356,957 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,291,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,307,000 after buying an additional 43,016 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,753,000 after buying an additional 103,853 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,840,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,698,000 after buying an additional 70,646 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.83.

Shares of PRU stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.14. 1,679,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,980. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 890.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 5,555.56%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

See Also

