Qtum 24 Hour Volume Hits $30.18 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $2.76 or 0.00009884 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $288.74 million and approximately $30.18 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,900.57 or 0.06810335 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00052407 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00038947 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00018422 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00017767 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005871 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,676,082 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

