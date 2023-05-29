QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Raised by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,617 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 3.4% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $29,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Global Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $6,684,000. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 15,628 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,040,598 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $114,403,000 after buying an additional 95,472 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $6.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.35. The company had a trading volume of 15,969,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,706,430. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.57 and its 200 day moving average is $119.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

A number of research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

