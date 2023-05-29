QuarkChain Trading Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One QuarkChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. QuarkChain has a market cap of $47.85 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain’s launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

QuarkChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain (QKC) is a blockchain platform designed for high-performance and decentralized applications. It was created by a team led by Qi Zhou in 2017. QKC uses sharding technology to increase transaction speed and throughput, making it ideal for use in various applications that require high performance, such as gaming, finance, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Additionally, QKC is designed to provide an open and secure platform for developers to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts.”

