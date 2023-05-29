QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QuickLogic Price Performance

Shares of QUIK stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.32 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.53. QuickLogic has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $9.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average of $5.72.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 36.19% and a negative net margin of 26.71%. Analysts anticipate that QuickLogic will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

QuickLogic Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUIK. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in QuickLogic by 22.6% during the first quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 407,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QuickLogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 10,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.