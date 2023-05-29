QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
QuickLogic Price Performance
Shares of QUIK stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.32 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.53. QuickLogic has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $9.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average of $5.72.
QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 36.19% and a negative net margin of 26.71%. Analysts anticipate that QuickLogic will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.
QuickLogic Company Profile
QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.
