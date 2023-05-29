Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/22/2023 – Norfolk Southern was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $225.00.

5/22/2023 – Norfolk Southern was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $257.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $226.00.

5/18/2023 – Norfolk Southern is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/17/2023 – Norfolk Southern was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $242.00 price target on the stock.

5/11/2023 – Norfolk Southern was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2023 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $174.00.

4/27/2023 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $221.00 to $210.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2023 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $250.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2023 – Norfolk Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/27/2023 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $239.00 to $226.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2023 – Norfolk Southern had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc..

4/27/2023 – Norfolk Southern had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at VNET Group, Inc..

4/27/2023 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $250.00 to $235.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2023 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $247.00 to $243.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/18/2023 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $254.00 to $247.00.

4/17/2023 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $245.00 to $225.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2023 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $255.00 to $250.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/11/2023 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $273.00 to $226.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/10/2023 – Norfolk Southern was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/4/2023 – Norfolk Southern was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $177.00 price target on the stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:NSC traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $210.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,144,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,917. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.86. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.33 and a twelve month high of $264.22.

Get Norfolk Southern Co alerts:

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.