REDW Wealth LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

REDW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $6.67 on Monday, reaching $176.29. 8,323,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,153,146. The company has a market capitalization of $160.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

