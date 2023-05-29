REDW Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

REDW Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 1.2% of REDW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 469.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 119.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTIP stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,825,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,906. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $51.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.53.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

