REDW Wealth LLC Has $1.85 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

REDW Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.6% of REDW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,410,000 after buying an additional 1,220,977 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,728,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,286,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,444,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,075,000 after buying an additional 54,610 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,811,000 after buying an additional 2,727,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,902,000 after purchasing an additional 204,684 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $4.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $265.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,046. The firm has a market cap of $86.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.59 and a 200-day moving average of $235.71. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $267.61.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

