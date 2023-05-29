REDW Wealth LLC Has $23.17 Million Stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

REDW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,866 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 8.0% of REDW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. REDW Wealth LLC owned approximately 3.16% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $23,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 77,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

JQUA stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.02. 108,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,191. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.47 and a fifty-two week high of $42.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.37.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.