REDW Wealth LLC Has $845,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

REDW Wealth LLC reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,185 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in Danaher by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $232.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,802,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $171.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $241.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.55.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.64%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,619 shares of company stock worth $3,568,741. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

See Also

