REDW Wealth LLC Invests $246,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

REDW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,005 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Oracle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 2.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 79.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Oracle by 125.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.46.

Oracle Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.08. The stock had a trading volume of 13,994,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,231,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.36. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $106.23.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

