REDW Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

REDW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coco Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,644,000. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,542,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,988,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,903,000 after buying an additional 107,890 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 711,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,591,000 after purchasing an additional 293,031 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $4.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $385.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,042,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,601. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $396.89. The company has a market capitalization of $293.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $376.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.68.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.