REDW Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

REDW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 291,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,188 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of REDW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $7,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth $88,000.

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,935. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.75. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $25.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

