REDW Wealth LLC Sells 25 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

REDW Wealth LLC cut its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,143 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Intuit by 184,265.0% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,279,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,799 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,190,000 after acquiring an additional 501,656 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,412,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,098,000 after acquiring an additional 462,468 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,541,277,000 after purchasing an additional 281,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,967,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $5.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $418.43. 3,287,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,788. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $490.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $433.61 and a 200 day moving average of $412.95.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.39%.

In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,783 shares of company stock worth $2,789,671. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Intuit from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $491.35.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

