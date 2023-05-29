Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reed’s Trading Up 3.0 %

REED opened at $3.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.62. Reed’s has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.97.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($1.21). Reed’s had a negative return on equity of 1,582.74% and a negative net margin of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $15.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Reed’s will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reed’s, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

