Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stake Increased by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 2.8% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $26,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 47,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,461,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 40,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,302,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $19,973,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $850.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.0 %

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total value of $150,371.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total transaction of $2,451,149.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,629.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,741 shares of company stock worth $10,218,737. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ REGN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $725.05. 750,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,382. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $837.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $786.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $758.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.23.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

