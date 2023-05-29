Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Sold by Artal Group S.A.

Artal Group S.A. lowered its position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A.’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $19,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 21,160 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth about $595,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 424,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,556,000 after acquiring an additional 79,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Replimune Group by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REPL traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.49. 371,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average of $21.93. The company has a quick ratio of 17.52, a current ratio of 17.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $29.52.

In other news, COO Colin Love sold 10,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $194,488.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 794,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,349,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Replimune Group news, insider Sushil Patel sold 15,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $281,128.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,006.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Colin Love sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $194,488.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 794,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,349,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,603 shares of company stock worth $1,003,634 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on REPL shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Replimune Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the business of developing oncolytic immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Philip Astley-Sparke, Colin A. Love, and Robert Coffin in March 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

