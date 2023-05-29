Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,338 shares during the period. Republic Services makes up approximately 1.9% of Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $7,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engine NO. 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 191,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,754,000 after buying an additional 80,817 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 16,520 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,007,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,962,000 after buying an additional 120,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,419. The firm has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $149.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.44 and its 200 day moving average is $133.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.34%.

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on RSG. Truist Financial began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.40.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

