Request Price Tops $0.0845 (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Request has a market capitalization of $84.45 million and approximately $725,711.16 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0845 or 0.00000305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Request has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006778 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00026070 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019327 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00017589 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001093 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,694.52 or 1.00043909 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08532918 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $1,150,858.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.