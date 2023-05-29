Reviewing Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) & Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY)

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) and Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Proximus and Telia Company AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Proximus alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proximus N/A N/A N/A Telia Company AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Proximus and Telia Company AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proximus N/A N/A N/A $0.44 3.44 Telia Company AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $3.18 0.77

Dividends

Telia Company AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Proximus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Proximus pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. Telia Company AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 122.4%. Proximus pays out 34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Telia Company AB (publ) pays out 94.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Proximus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of Telia Company AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Proximus and Telia Company AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proximus 2 6 2 0 2.00 Telia Company AB (publ) 1 0 0 0 1.00

Proximus presently has a consensus target price of $12.55, suggesting a potential upside of 729.20%. Telia Company AB (publ) has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 838.78%. Given Telia Company AB (publ)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Telia Company AB (publ) is more favorable than Proximus.

About Proximus

(Get Rating)

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks. The EBU segment markets information and communication technology services and products to professional customers under the Proximus and Telindus brand names. The TEC segment centralizes all network and costs and supplies. The Wholesale Unit segment offers services to other telecom and cable operators. The ICS segment is responsible for the international carrier activities. The S&S segment brings together all the horizontal functions, such as human resources, finance, legal, strategy, and corporate communication; internal services, and real estate that support the Group’s activities. The company was founded on July 19, 1930 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Telia Co. AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses on mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.