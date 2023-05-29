Reviewing Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) & Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA)

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) and Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vision Marine Technologies and Forza X1’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vision Marine Technologies $5.78 million 6.48 -$10.31 million ($1.73) -2.27 Forza X1 N/A N/A -$3.63 million ($0.55) -2.24

Forza X1 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vision Marine Technologies. Vision Marine Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Forza X1, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

1.3% of Vision Marine Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Forza X1 shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.4% of Vision Marine Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Forza X1 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vision Marine Technologies and Forza X1’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vision Marine Technologies -250.45% -79.83% -59.95% Forza X1 N/A -49.44% -48.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vision Marine Technologies and Forza X1, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vision Marine Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Forza X1 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Forza X1 beats Vision Marine Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures electric outboard powertrain systems and electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sale of Electric Boats and Rental of Electric Boats. The company offers outboard motors, boat parts, and related maintenance services. In addition, it provides its products through retail e-commerce website, as well as rental boating companies, distributors, and dealers. Vision Marine Technologies Inc. was formerly known as Riopel Marine Inc. and changed its name to Vision Marine Technologies Inc. in April 2020. The company serves original equipment manufacturers and end-consumers. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Boisbriand, Canada.

About Forza X1

Forza X1, Inc. focuses on designing, developing, and manufacturing fully electric boats in the United States. It intends to offer its products through a vertically integrated direct-to-consumer system. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Pierce, Florida. Forza X1, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Twin Vee Powercats Co.

