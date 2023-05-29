Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Grows Stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 438,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $8,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 12,994 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1,345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 918,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,793,000 after purchasing an additional 854,755 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 125,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,050,000. Finally, Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 191,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 57,680 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 70,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $2,223,620.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 823,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,009,658.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 70,390 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $2,223,620.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 823,351 shares in the company, valued at $26,009,658.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 21,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $739,404.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,650.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,377 shares of company stock worth $8,283,332 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.36.

Shares of RVNC traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.46. 772,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,286. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $37.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.94.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,091.00% and a negative net margin of 224.65%. The company had revenue of $49.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

