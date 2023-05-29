Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Lowers Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.1% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $20,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNH traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $481.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,135,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,481. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $449.70 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $489.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $498.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.38.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

