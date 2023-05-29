Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Purchases 47,000 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 109.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare makes up approximately 2.3% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $21,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 56.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $804,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,530,395. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,389. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.1 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $298.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $256.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $282.00 to $311.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $264.41. The stock had a trading volume of 975,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,579. The firm has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $294.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Recommended Stories

