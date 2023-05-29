Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Purchases New Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in IQVIA by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $199.45. 750,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.07. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $249.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About IQVIA

IQV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.25.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

