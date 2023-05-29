Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Raises Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $10,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 220.0% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EW stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,308,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,941. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.65. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $107.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.63.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $511,014.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 168,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,996,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $7,145,178.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,750.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $511,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 168,875 shares in the company, valued at $12,996,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,091 shares of company stock worth $16,232,258 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

