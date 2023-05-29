Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Raises Stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 864,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,378 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.55% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $5,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,025 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,288,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,644 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 255.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,952,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,554,000 after buying an additional 1,402,975 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,707,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after buying an additional 1,029,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,597,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,632,000 after buying an additional 999,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IOVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:IOVA traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,664,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254,226. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $13.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.34. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. Research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

