Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Short Interest Down 16.1% in May

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the April 30th total of 89,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Riverside Resources Trading Up 15.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RVSDF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.12. 66,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,474. Riverside Resources has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10.

Get Riverside Resources alerts:

About Riverside Resources

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Riverside Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of exploration and evaluation assets. Its projects include Los Cuarentas Gold-Silver, Cecilia Gold-Sliver, Sandy Gold, Peñoles Gold-Silver, Tajitos Gold, and Ariel Copper-Gold. The company was founded by Warwick George Smith and Murray Seitz on July 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Riverside Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverside Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.