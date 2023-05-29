Rocket Pool ETH Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $639.56 Million (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 29th. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $639.56 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be bought for $2,023.28 or 0.07313621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 327,507 tokens. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,040.12600384 USD and is up 2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $1,140,058.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

