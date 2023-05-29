Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 21,022 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of SLV stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,685,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,594,236. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.30.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

