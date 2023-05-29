Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $1.64 Million in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,321,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,092,000 after acquiring an additional 316,210 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,378,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,092,000 after purchasing an additional 343,265 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,994,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,220,000 after purchasing an additional 73,206 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,220,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,751,000 after purchasing an additional 669,885 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,914,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,116,000 after purchasing an additional 50,720 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

BATS:QUAL traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.28. 880,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

