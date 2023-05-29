Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $17.82 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 396,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,824,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 15.0% of Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 59,113,333.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,093,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,071,000 after buying an additional 7,093,600 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,484,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,734,000 after buying an additional 1,724,369 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,726,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,612,000 after buying an additional 1,435,723 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,101,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,280,000 after buying an additional 1,119,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 248.5% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,275,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,369,000 after buying an additional 909,474 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

SPLG stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.41. 2,254,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,610,603. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $50.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

