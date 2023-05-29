Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $837,000 Investment in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
SHY stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $81.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,728,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,696,786. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $83.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.04 and its 200 day moving average is $81.78.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
