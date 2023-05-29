Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.30. 282,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,267. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
