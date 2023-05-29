Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 51,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,000. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRLN. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,792 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,006,000 after buying an additional 1,324,687 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,861,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,930,000 after buying an additional 872,348 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1,198.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 781,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 721,733 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 507,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,136,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period.

SRLN stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.09. 568,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559,725. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.41. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $43.63.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

