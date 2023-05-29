Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 728 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock traded up $6.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $292.83. 4,626,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,937,454. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.25.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.