Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target to C$69.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on Stella-Jones from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$64.00.

Stella-Jones Stock Up 0.5 %

TSE:SJ opened at C$60.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.95, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 4.48. The company has a market cap of C$3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75. Stella-Jones has a 52-week low of C$30.54 and a 52-week high of C$62.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$54.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$50.65.

Stella-Jones Dividend Announcement

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$665.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$620.65 million. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 8.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 4.6038314 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is 21.75%.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

