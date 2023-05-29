Royal Bank of Canada Increases Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $38.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, March 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Nutanix to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Nutanix Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $29.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.04. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $33.73.

Nutanix Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

