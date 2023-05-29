Royal Bank of Canada Increases Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $125.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SPLK. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Splunk from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on Splunk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Splunk from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Splunk from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Splunk from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.19.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $99.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.12. Splunk has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $116.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Splunk

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $1.41. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,243.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Splunk

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Splunk by 34.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Splunk by 8.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,447,000 after acquiring an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Splunk in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Splunk

(Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.