Royal Bank of Canada Trims Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) Target Price to GBX 76

Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 80 ($1.00) to GBX 76 ($0.95) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:EBOX opened at GBX 60 ($0.75) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 63.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 64.64. The firm has a market cap of £253.64 million, a P/E ratio of 240.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.09. Tritax EuroBox has a 52-week low of GBX 56.30 ($0.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 99 ($1.23).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 1.56%.

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

