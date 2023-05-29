Royal Bank of Canada Trims Tritax EuroBox (OTC:TTAXF) Target Price to GBX 76

Tritax EuroBox (OTC:TTAXF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 80 ($1.00) to GBX 76 ($0.95) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Tritax EuroBox Trading Up 8.2 %
TTAXF opened at $0.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91. Tritax EuroBox has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $0.86.
About Tritax EuroBox
