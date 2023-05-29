Royal Bank of Canada Trims Tritax EuroBox (OTC:TTAXF) Target Price to GBX 76

Tritax EuroBox (OTC:TTAXF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 80 ($1.00) to GBX 76 ($0.95) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Tritax EuroBox Trading Up 8.2 %

TTAXF opened at $0.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91. Tritax EuroBox has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $0.86.

Get Tritax EuroBox alerts:

About Tritax EuroBox

(Get Rating)

See Also

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax EuroBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax EuroBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.